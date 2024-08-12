 NBA Legend Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Involved In Tense Confrontation With Paris Authorities, Fights Back Tears; VIDEO
Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha had a hysterical moment while dealing with the French authorities as a dispute seems to have taken place.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Steph Curry and his wife (R). | (Credits: Twitter)

Basketball or NBA Legend Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha had a hysterical moment while dealing with the French authorities as a dispute seems to have taken place. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Ayesha Curry was seen wiping her tears off, with the situation seemingly looking tense with the local authorities.

It's unclear what went down; however, it looked like Steph's wife Ayesha and their infant son Caius Chai weren't being allowed to make the way to their car by the authorities due to the traffic, with President Emmanuel Macron exiting the area. The situation also seemed as if baby Caius was knocked on its head by someone, prompting Steph's mother Sonya to be vocal about it.

Steph's Golden State Warriors' teammate Draymond Green was also present on the scene and uttered the words, "So even after y'all hit the baby in the head, there's still nothing y'all can do to get them out of here?"

Steph Curry plays a critical role in USA's gold medal win in the Olympics:

Meanwhile, Curry led Team United States of America (USA) to gold medal with his late heroics in the bout against France. The 36-year-old had accumulated 24 points in the match as those came from 8 out of 13 successful three-point attempt.

Nevertheless, it was the three consecutive three-pointers in the last couple of minutes that proved decisive, helping USA edge ahead 98-87 in the contest.

