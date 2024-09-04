Najmul Hossain Shanto Follows Trend, Replicates Rohit Sharma's Act Post Bangladesh's Series Win Over Pakistan

Image: X

Bangladesh on Tuesday defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets to register a historic win. Not only did the visitors win the series for the first time against Pakistan but also did it by inflicting a whitewash. Following the victory Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared a picture of himself sleeping with the trophy with a caption “Good morning,”.

In his post-match comments, Shanto spoke about Mehedy Hasan Miraz's performance. He said, The way he bowled and took 5 wickets in these conditions is very impressive, and hope he can do the same against India.'

He also spoke about teams performance and also praised bowlers for their effort. Shanto said, “The belief in the dressing room is very different this time. We were nervous (at 26-6) but the way Litton and Miraz batted … we believed that those guys will take us to a good position.”

“The bowlers did their job … and just tried to bowl in the channel for a long time, not like one or two overs. The bowlers did a lot of hard work and that’s why we got the result.”

He also stressed the importance of senior players Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan in the upcoming series against India.

“The next series is very important and this win gives us a lot of confidence. We have a lot of experience in Mushi and Shakib, and they will be important in India. (On Miraz) Shanto said.

Bangladesh set for Indian challenge

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19. Bangladesh are yet to secure a Test win against India having lost 11 out of 13 matches, with two ending in a draw. After the success against Pakistan the team's confidence will be sky high and they will be eager to make a strong statement.