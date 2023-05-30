'My father told me..': Sachin Tendulkar opens up on refusing tobacco endorsements

During an event where he was appointed as the "Smile Ambassador" for the Maharashtra government's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan (SMA) campaign, iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar emphasised the significance of maintaining awareness and discipline in terms of fitness in order to accomplish life goals. Tendulkar revealed that he had received numerous offers to endorse tobacco products, but he conscientiously declined all of them. The event took place on Tuesday and witnessed the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Father advised me not to advertise tobacco products

"When I started playing for India, I had just come out of school. I started getting many advertisement offers but my father told me never to promote tobacco products. I got many such offers but never accepted any of them," the 50-year-old said.

"Good oral health is good overall health," Mr Tendulkar added.

Fitness helped me achieve my goals

Underscoring the significance of fitness, he further emphasised how it played a pivotal role in his personal journey, enabling him to accomplish his life goals.

"I used to play a lot as a child, but was fascinated by cricket. As I grew older, I became more aware about the need to be disciplined about my fitness since I realised that it won't be possible to achieve your goals if you are not fit," said the former cricketer.

According to Mr. Tendulkar, while maintaining physical fitness has become a popular trend, it should not solely revolve around appearances. He stressed the importance of not only physical well-being but also mental fitness and oral hygiene, highlighting that they are equally crucial aspects of overall health.

"50% of the children have oral diseases, and it impacts their life. But nobody is bothered about it. Such a thing can damage their confidence," he added.