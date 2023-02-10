Murali Vijay lays into Sanjay Manjrekar: 'Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south'; here's why?

Former Indian Test opener Murali Vijay who recently announced his retirement from the game traded heated words with cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. During the first day proceeding of the ongoing Border Gavaskar series, a stat was put up regarding conversion rates of Indian openers in Tests at home. Manjrekar admitted to being surprised seeing Murali Vijay's name at the top of the list which also featured Mohammad Azharuddin, Poly Umrigar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The Tamil Nadu former player wasn't too happy with Manjrekar's admission and took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Vijay posted a couple of Tweets the first one reading, : "@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow". In the second tweet, he said: "Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south ! "

Vijay recently opened up on the indifferent treatment he received at the national team, especially in terms of backing.

In a chat with Sportstar, Vijay said: "Consciously, I didn't get the freedom of Virender Sehwag to be honest. Whatever Sehwag got in his life, I didn't. If I could have got that kind of backing and open-spreaded talks, I could have also tried. The honest thing is the team's backing and how you can contribute to the team in international level. It's a high-level competition and you don't have many chances to experiment different ways."

