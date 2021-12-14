e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Four more Omicron cases detected in Rajasthan, Delhi each; India's tally at 49India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

MUMBAI: Rolden nets 2 goals as Star of Canara win quarterfinal of Karnatak Sporting Association tourney

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Star of Canara Sports Club dished out a perfect attacking display and blanked Bombay Fort Sports Club 3-0 in a one-sided quarter-final match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organised 14th Adv. AR Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament, played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

The hero of Star of Canara’s victory was striker Rolden Castelino who scored two goals. Rolden’s teammate and consistent goal-scorer Glen Moraes netted the third goal to complete the win and book the place in the semi-finals.

In a keenly contested quarterfinal played later, Udaya Sports Club eked out a narrow 1-0 win against a spirited Karnataka Amateurs Sports Club. Striker Rishar Kotian struck the all-important winning goal to help Udaya snatch the win and advance to the penultimate round.

Results

Quarterfinals: Star of Canara SC 3 (Rolden Castelino 2, Glen Moraes) beat Bombay Fort SC 0; Udaya SC 1 (Rishar Kotian) beat Karnataka Amateurs SC 0

ALSO READ

HUGE WIN: PIFA Colaba win 19-0 in WIFA Women’s Football League in Mumbai HUGE WIN: PIFA Colaba win 19-0 in WIFA Women’s Football League in Mumbai
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:31 PM IST
Advertisement