MUMBAI: Rolden nets 2 goals as Star of Canara win quarterfinal of Karnatak Sporting Association tourney

Star of Canara Sports Club dished out a perfect attacking display and blanked Bombay Fort Sports Club 3-0 in a one-sided quarter-final match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organised 14th Adv. AR Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament, played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

The hero of Star of Canara’s victory was striker Rolden Castelino who scored two goals. Rolden’s teammate and consistent goal-scorer Glen Moraes netted the third goal to complete the win and book the place in the semi-finals.

In a keenly contested quarterfinal played later, Udaya Sports Club eked out a narrow 1-0 win against a spirited Karnataka Amateurs Sports Club. Striker Rishar Kotian struck the all-important winning goal to help Udaya snatch the win and advance to the penultimate round.

Results Quarterfinals: Star of Canara SC 3 (Rolden Castelino 2, Glen Moraes) beat Bombay Fort SC 0; Udaya SC 1 (Rishar Kotian) beat Karnataka Amateurs SC 0

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:31 PM IST