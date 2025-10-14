Mumbai Cricket Association Contributes ₹1.25 Crore To Aid Maharashtra Farmers

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has contributed a sum of ₹1.25 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support farmers affected by the recent heavy rains in Maharashtra.

A cheque was presented to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, by MCA President Shri Ajinkya Naik.

The contribution includes ₹1 crore from the Mumbai Cricket Association and ₹25 lakh from Mumbai’s senior players, as a gesture of solidarity and support to the farming community of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Shri Ajinkya Naik said,

“The Mumbai Cricket Association has always believed in standing by the people of Maharashtra in times of need. This contribution reflects our collective commitment—both from the Association and our players—towards helping farmers who have been severely impacted by the recent rains.”