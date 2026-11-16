Mumbai City District-Level School Kickboxing Championship 2026–27 Concludes Successfully Amid Great Enthusiasm | file photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai City District-Level School Kickboxing Championship 2026–27, organised by the District Sports Officer's Office, Mumbai City, under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, Pune, in association with the Sports Kickboxing Association, Mumbai City, was successfully conducted from November 13 to 15, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex, Dharavi, Mumbai.

Students from various schools and colleges across Mumbai City participated enthusiastically in the championship and showcased their exceptional sporting skills. The competition witnessed exciting and closely contested bouts in the WAKO Kickboxing Light Contact discipline across various weight categories for boys and girls.

The championship was graced by the presence of Mrs. Neelima Adsul, District Sports Officer, Mumbai City, and Mr. Nilesh Garate, Sports Executive Officer, during the inaugural and organisational proceedings. Mr. Umesh Murkar, President of the Sports Kickboxing Association, Mumbai City, played a pivotal role in the successful organisation of the championship.

He efficiently managed the overall planning, administration and coordination of the entire event. Under his able leadership and guidance, all arrangements were carried out in a highly systematic, disciplined and professional manner.

The technical operations and refereeing of the championship were conducted under the guidance of Vighnesh Murkar, International WAKO Kickboxing Referee. He was ably assisted by referees Rahul Salunkhe, Vince Patil, Ashish Mahadik, Bhupesh Vaiti, Anuprita Gag, Samprati Patil, Ashwini Jambale, Kashish Jaiswar, Harsh Salekar and Sahil Baperkar, who rendered valuable services throughout the competition.

The technical management of the championship was efficiently handled by Sachin Wadkar. The excellent coordination among the referees, technical officials and organising committee ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the three-day championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS – WINNERS

The following players secured the top positions in their respective weight categories:

FIRST PLACE WINNERS

Shidat Gupta – 28 kg – Don Bosco High School, Siddhesh Agawane – 37 kg – Sadhana Vidyalaya , Ansh Nirmal – 47 kg – Shrivallabh Ashram School,

Aayush Mane – 57 kg – People's Welfare Society's High School, Grisham Patwardhan – 40 kg – V. N. Sule Guruji School, Sai Salekar – 45 kg – Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School,

Dhruv Palav – 50 kg – Wilson College, Yatharth Budmala – 60 kg – Jai Hind College, Saanvi Karande – 37 kg – Shiv Shikshan Sanstha Secondary School,

Mahi Payelkar – Above 50 kg – People's Welfare Society's High School, Nidhi Vishwakarma – 50 kg – Maharshi Dayanand College, Durva Mithun Gawade – 57 kg – Maharshi Dayanand College,

SECOND PLACE WINNERS

Savir Palaye – 55 kg – St. Paul's High School, Shreyank Maurya – 45 kg – Shrivallabh Ashram School, Shivank Maurya – 75 kg – Shrivallabh Ashram School,

Sanidhi Karande – Above 50 kg – Shiv Shikshan Sanstha Secondary School, THIRD PLACE WINNERS Maanit Jadhav – 75 kg – Don Bosco High School, Hitanshu Kude – 50 kg – D. S. High School,

Ganesh Thakur – 60 kg – Sadhana Vidyalaya, Nandraj Karale – 60 kg – D. S. High School , Sarthak Kale – 70 kg – People's Welfare Society's High School, Aditi Desai – 60 kg – I.E.S. V. N. Sule Guruji School,Shamika Shinde – Above 60 kg – Mumbai Public School