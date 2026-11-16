Harshit Mahimkar Clinches Double Crown As Spruha Joshi, Anvisha Ghorpade Triumph At Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament

The champions pose with their trophies at the Bombay Gymkhana presents Yonex Sunrise Bombay gymkhana Maharashtra Open State Badminton along with Sanjeev Saran Mehta ( president of Bombay gymkhana), Shailesh daga (secretary of badminton, Bombay gymkhana), Sachin Bharati ( joint secretary MBA, and secretary GMBA), Vishwas Deshwandikar (chief referee) and Supriya Devgun (Founder and Managing Director, Badminton Gurukul) | File photo

Mumbai: Harshit Mahimkar of Greater Mumbai capped a fine double, winning the men's singles and boys under-19 singles titles in the Bombay Gymkhana presents Yonex Sunrise Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament.

Seeded third among the men, Mahimkar outplayed Thane's fourth seed Ved Bhoir 15-6, 15-3 for the title.

Mahimkar then lived up to his billing as the top seed in the boys under-19, defeating Palghar's 6th seed Ruturaj Chipat 15-9, 15-5

Unseeded Spruha Joshi of Mumbai Suburban kept up her good form and also held her nerve to rally from the loss of the first game and defeat Greater Mumbai's Anvisha Ghorpade 12-15, 15-6, 16-14 for the girls under-19 title.

There was solace, however, for Anvisha, who won the under-17 final, defeating Imaan Motorala 15-9, 15-7

Results

BS U17

Akshat Raisurana (Greater Mumbai) bt Dhruv Pawar (Greater Mumbai) 15-10 11-15 15-12

GS U17

Anvisha Ghorpade (Greater Mumbai)[2] bt Imaan Motorwala[3] (Greater Mumbai) 15-9 15-7

BS U19

Harshit Mahimkar (Greater Mumbai)[1] bt Ruturaj Chipat[6] (Palghar) 15-9 15-5

GD U19

Khushi Pahwa+Yuvika Bajaj (Mumbai Suburban)[2] bt Pranjal Dedhia+Saisha Naik (Mumbai Suburban) [1] 15-10 15-9

WS

Vanshika Tulsani (Parbhani) bt Shreya Rathod (Pune) 15-12 15-6

XD

Soham Phatak+Siya Singh (Mumbai Suburban/Thane)[1] bt Krishna Majethia+Aparna Bane (Nashik/Thane) 15-11 15-12

BD U19

Nidhish More+Yash Dhembare (Raigad/Thane)[1] bt Deon Gonsalves+Ruturaj Chipat (Palghar) 15-10 15-11

GD U17

Imaan Motorwala+Rudra Gawde (Greater Mumbai) bt Dhanvi Nair+Sanvi Mali (Thane) [2] 15-13 15-7

BD U17

Akshat Raisurana+Vikrant Negi (Greater Mumbai) bt Aditya Padwal+Aryan Nair (Thane) [1] 15-11 12-15 15-10

MD

Viplav Kuvale+Viraj Kuvale (Greater Mumbai)[1] bt Nidhish More+Vinay Patil (Raigad/Thane) [4] 17-15 15-6

MS

Harshit Mahimkar (Greater Mumbai)[3] bt Ved Bhoir (Thane) [4] 15-6 15-3

GS U19

Spruha Joshi (Mumbai Suburban) bt Anvisha Ghorpade (Greater Mumbai) 12-15 15-6 16-14