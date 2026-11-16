HCL 82nd National Squash Championships Begin In Mumbai With 394 Entries; Abhay Singh, Joshana Chinappa Lead Star-Studded Field |

Mumbai: The country's leading squash players will converge in Mumbai as the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships 2026 gets underway from November 16 to 22 at the Otters Club, Carter Road, Bandra West.

Organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) in association with Otters Club, the prestigious week-long championship will bring together emerging and established squash players from across the country, providing them with an opportunity to compete for national honours.

The tournament, sponsored by M/s. HCL as the main sponsor, will also receive support from co-sponsors M/s. Western Equipment, M/s. The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd., M/s. Elements and M/s. Y S Capital, with Otters Club as the venue sponsor. The championship has attracted an impressive 394 entries across three featured events, underlining the growing popularity of squash and the depth of talent in the country, particularly as the sport makes its debut at the Asian Games this year.

With all 394 entries confirmed, the competition is expected to produce several engrossing encounters as players battle for top honours. The championship will also provide a valuable platform for young and emerging players to test themselves against some of the country's best competitors and gain important experience at the national level.

Otters Club, Mumbai, which has a rich squash heritage and has produced several national champions over the years, will once again play host to the prestigious national championship. Squash enthusiasts can look forward to a week of exciting competitive action as players from across the country vie for honours in the 82nd edition of the tournament.

The star attraction in the men's draw will be Asian Games individual silver medallist Abhay Singh, who has been seeded No. 1, while Veer Chotrani will lead the challenge as the second seed.

In the women's draw, Tamil Nadu's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan has been accorded the top seeding, with Maharashtra's Nirupama Dubey seeded second. Experienced campaigners Joshana Chinappa and Akanksha Salunkhe will also be among the major attractions in the women's competition and are expected to be prominent contenders for the title.