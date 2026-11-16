'This 100 Is For You': Litton Das Scores Century On Daughter's Birthday, Celebrates With Heartwarming Note | VIDEO

Litton Das Scores Century On Daughter's Birthday, Celebrates With Heartwarming Note |

Bangladesh batter Litton Das made his eighth Test century even more special by dedicating it to his daughter on her birthday. The wicketkeeper-batter celebrated the milestone with a sweet message that quickly caught everyone's attention. His heartwarming gesture added an emotional touch to an already memorable innings.

Litton Das dedicates century to daughter on her birthday

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The special moment came when Litton faced Marco Jansen and played a pull shot. He got a top edge, but the ball flew towards the vacant fine-leg region for four, taking him to his eighth Test hundred. Litton raised his bat to acknowledge the applause before pulling out a small paper slip from his pocket.

The note carried a beautiful birthday message for his daughter. It read, "Happy Birthday to my Princess. This 100 is for you!" The message revealed that the Bangladesh star had dedicated his hard-earned century to his little princess on her special day.

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Das' century powered Bangladesh to 400 in the first Test. The visitors were reeling at 121/5 but Das alongside Towhid Hridoy scored tons to power them to a fighting total.