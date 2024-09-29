 Mohammad Yousaf Resigns From Pakistan's Cricket Selection Committee Due To Personal Reasons
Mohammad Yousaf Resigns From Pakistan's Cricket Selection Committee Due To Personal Reasons

Mohammad Yousaf in his statement said that serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and he is proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former Pakistan cricket Mohammad Yousaf has resigned from the position of the selector for the Pakistan cricket team. The 50-year-old announced via social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, "I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons".

"Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness".

Yousuf, who played in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is for Men in Green during his 12-year-long international career, was appointed as selector in March 2024, and he picked the side for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has earlier retained Muhammad Yousaf as national selector despite Pakistan's poor performance at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan set to face England After Bangladesh horror

After suffering consecutive Test match defeats to Bangladesh, Pakistan is set to face England in a three-match Test series this October. The opening two matches will take place in Multan, while the third Test will be hosted in Rawalpindi.

England is likely to be captained by Ben Stokes who is currently recovering from his injury while, Shan Masood will continue to lead Pakistan, having taken over the captaincy from Babar Azam last year.

Masood, who has yet to secure a victory in his first five matches, is eager to break the team's losing streak and avenge the whitewash inflicted by England during their last Test tour of Pakistan in December 2022.

England is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan next week to kick off their preparations for this crucial series, which is essential for them to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship alive.

