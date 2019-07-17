MSSA: Impressive Tracy Monis guides MIG to 5-star victory

Mumbai: Tracy Monis impressed scoring 3 out of 5 goals to guide MIG, Bandra to a 5-0 victory over Gokuldham, Goregaon in the MSSA Girls U-16 Div I Tournament played at Cooperage Stadium on Tuesday.

MIG looked dominant from the start and their attacking play got them an early lead courtesy of a superb seventh-minute goal from Eliezer Pais.

Tracy, who was happy to assist her teammate in attacking play, got into action and scored her first goal in the 13th minute and followed up her performance by scoring another brilliant goal in the 20th minute to help MIG take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Gokuldham came back strongly in the second half and tried to dictate the game for a while but were not able to convert their chances into goals. MIG girls played their natural game and patiently waited for an opening,

Angeline Antony found an opening 15 minutes into the second half and did not waste any time to put one in the net. Tracy gave a perfect closure to the match by scoring her goal in the 38th minute to guide MIG to a 5-0 victory.

In another match, Saisankhi stared in Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu's 3-0 victory over Lakshdam, Goregaon. Both teams started cautiously and ended the first half at 0-0.

Arya Vidyamandir girls made a complete turnaround in the second half scoring courtesy of a gutsy performance from Nainika Agarwal, who scored a goal within the first 3 minutes.

Later, Saisankhi got into action and managed to score back to back goals in the 30th and 38th minutes to guide Arya Vidyamandir to a 3-0 victory

In a boys U-16 match, an early goal from Roshan Singh and a second-half goal from Jyotin Newalkar helped Lawrence School, Kandivali bt Dominic Savio, Andheri 2-1. Duane D'Souza was the lone goal scorer for Dominic Savio.

Results

Girls U-16 Div I:

Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu (Nainika Agrawal 28' Saisankhi 30' 38') bt Lakshdham, Goregaon 3-0; MIG High School, Borivali (Pais Eliezer 7' Monis Tracy 13' 20' 38' Antony Angeline 35') bt Gokuldham, Goregaon 5-0; Cathedral and John Cannon, Fort (Tanisha Laud) bt Canossa High School, Andheri 1-0

Boys U-16 Div I:

Christ Church School, Byculla (Mehlan Golwala 23') bt Hansraj Morarji Public School, Andheri 1-0; St. Lawrence School, Kandivali (Singh Roshan 4" Newalkar Jyotin 45') bt Dominic Savio, Andheri (Duane D'souza 22') 2-1; St. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon drew with Bombay Scottish, Mahim 0-0

Champion of The Day

Name: Monis Tracy

School: MIG High School, Borivali

Number of Goals Scored: 3