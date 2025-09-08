MSSA Events: Jehan Kolah Of St Mary’s Wins Boys U-16 Table Tennis Title

Winners in various categories of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament 2025-26 held at the Kamgar Krida Bhavan in Parel from September 5 - September 7. |

Jehan Kolah of St Mary’s clinched the Boys singles Under-16 title in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament 2025-26 held at the Kamgar Krida Bhavan in Parel from September 5 - September 7. Kolah defeated Arnav Wagh of D.Y. Patil school in the final. Hridhan Vora of Jamnabai Narsee School finished third.

The event witnessed spirited participation and impressive victories from student athletes across Mumbai's leading schools. It featured individual and team competitions for boys and girls across four age divisions - U10, U12, U14, and U16, showcasing exciting new talent.

In the Boys Singles Under 14, Ahan Gosar of Seven Isles Intl. School emerged victorious ahead of Ayan Athar from Nahar Intl.school, with Aakarshan Yadav (Rajhans Vidyalaya) taking third place.

The Boys Singles Under 12 saw Yuvan Walia (Vasudev C Wadhwa AVM Bandra E) secure first place after a win against Meet Parmar (Dr. Ambedkar), while Yashan Kolah (St. Mary’s ICSE) bagged third place. Meanwhile, Shiv Bahl (St. Gregorios) won the Boys Singles Under 10 title, with Abhinav Mohata (Hiranandani Foundation Intl.) and Shanay Gharat (Dr. Antonio D’Silva) completing the podium.

In the Boys Team Under 16 contest, Podar International School secured top honors ahead of runners-up Bombay International and third-place Rajhans Vidyalaya. Vasudev C Wadhwa AVM Bandra (E) clinched the title in Boys Team Under 12 division, ahead of Cathedral & John Connon and Bombay Scottish, Mahim.

In the Girls Singles Under 16 contest, Prisha Daga (Smt. RSB AVM Juhu) bagged first place, followed by Ayushi Shirgaonkar (P.G. Garodia) and Nandini Mahajan (Podar Intl.). In the Girls Singles Under 14, Palakh Shawar (Utpal Sanghvi) prevailed over Rittanya Dedlekar (Nalanda PS) in finals, with Ananya Kokane (Vasant Vihar) bagging third place.

Ruhika Wani (Vasant Vihar) took gold in the Girls Singles Under 12, with Aardhya Kokane (Vasant Vihar) and Swara Gudekar (Convent Girls) rounding out the top three. In Girls Singles Under 10, Dhadkan Tanna (P.G. Garodia) won the title, ahead of Gatha Rajguru (Rustomjee Camb Intl School) and Ishita Bhangadia (Hiranandani Foundation Intl.)

The Girls Team Under 16 event saw Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) finish as champions, followed by Utpal Shanghvi Global School and Podar International (Powai, CBSE). For Girls Team Under 12, Jamnabai Narsee School (Vile Parle) won the title, while Vasudev C Wadhwa AVM Bandra (E) and Podar International secured the runners-up and third place, respectively.

Don Bosco blanks Parle Tilak in U-16 Boys Div III football

Don Bosco International, Matunga steamrolled Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 4-0 in the Boys Under-16 Division III of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament held at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Monday. Ridaan Shah scored a brace while Rajshivoham Dang and Dhiaan Sheth scored a goal each to contribute in an emphatic win.

Dhirubhai Ambani, BKC also thrashed Campion B. Cooperage 3-0. Anant Deshpande netted a brace while Vivaan Parekh scored one goal.

St. Theresa, Bandra rode on goals from Sairaj Kundar and Abdullah Shaikh to defeat Podar Int. CBSE, Powai 2-0.

Results

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) (Aryan Gupta, Vihaan Wani, Karmanya Kediya) (4) beat via tie breaker St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) (Daksh Salia, Kanav Agrawati, Nathan Dsouza) (3)

Don Bosco Int. (Matunga)(Ridaan Shah 2, Rajshivoham Dang, Dhiaan Sheth) (4) Beat Parle Tilak ICSE, (Vile Parle) (0).

St. Theresa (Bandra) (Sairaj Kundar, Abdullah Shaikh) (2) Beat Podar Int. CBSE, (Powai) (0)

Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC) (Anant Deshpande 2, Vivaan Parekh)(3) Beat Campion B. Cooperage (0)

Jamnabai Narsee (3) (Kabir Sharma, Vihhan Mehra, Abdullah Bhati ) (played tie breaker to decide the winner ) beat Billabong Int . Malad (2) (Ethan Penkar, Hridan Mallic)