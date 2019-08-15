MSSA: Dev Gogia nets match winner

Mumbai: Hiranandani rode on Dev Gogia’s first half goal as they got the better of Diamond Jubilee School 1-0, in the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Boys Under 16 Div III Inter-School Football tournament played at Neville D’Souza Football Turf, Bandra here on Wednesday.
Colaba Municipal School (Colaba) got the better of Hill Spring International School (Tardeo) winning by a close 2-1 margin, while Meanwhile, Komal Masurkar, went on goal scoring spree as she scored six goals anchoring her team.
Dr Sarvepali Radhakrishna Vidyalaya (Malad) to notch up a 11-0 win over JJ Academy, Mulund a humiliatingin the girls under 16 Div II section.
Results: Boys (U-16)
Colaba Municipal School, Colaba: 2 (Jay Rathod, Mashak Shaikh) bt Hill Spring International School, Tardeo: 1 (Jahan Kapadia); Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai: 1 (Dev Gogia) bt Diamond Jubilee School, Mazgaon: 0
Girls: Dr Sarvepali Radhakrishna Vidyalaya, Malad: 11 (Komal Masurkar 6, Anushka Bhangle 2, Krisha Chetliar 2, Teesha Dheila) bt JJ Academy, Mulund: 0; Thakur Public School, Kandivali: 2 (Kajal Biju, Mahek Chedda) bt Diamond Jubilee, Mazgaon: 0
