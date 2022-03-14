MS Dhoni continues to surprise fans in new advertisement

India cricket great MS Dhoni has returned to surprise fans in the latest campaign promo of #YehAbNormalHai.

The campaign film launched by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022, is on the lines that IPL is an unpredictable tournament and the 15th edition of the cash-rich league could be anyone’s season, “Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena!”

In continuation to the series of campaign films, this promo opens to another tense situation where a bomb squad is struggling to defuse a bomb with the clock ticking away.

While one member of the bomb squad mockingly mentions that only blue and yellow wires are dangerous, Dhoni appears on the screen to tell them to take all the wires seriously since this is an unpredictable situation.

The bomb squad do not pay attention and cut the other wires, triggering a massive blast. Dhoni appears again and says “Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena, Yahaa koi bhi fat sakta hai” reiterating the fact that IPL is an unpredictable tournament and even though only MI and CSK have won the prestigious trophy over the last five years, any of the teams can throw up a challenge and shouldn’t be taken lightly this year. #YehAbNormalHai.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:56 PM IST