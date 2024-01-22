'Mr Turbanator This Is Kolkata': Harbhajan Singh Trolled For Posting Durga Puja Pandal Video Instead Of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is being trolled on social media after he posted a wrong video to pay tribute to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

Bhajji is one of the few cricketers who has been invited by the Ram Mandir Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony but he completely goofed his appreciation post for it.

The cricketer-turned-commentator posted a video on X which shows a lit up Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata instead of the Ram Mandir. Notably, the theme of the pandal last year was based on the Ram Mandir.

Bhajji brutally trolled on social media

Netizens were quick to remind Bhajji that he posted a video of the Durga Puja Pandal located on Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata before trolling him for the mistake.

Harbhajan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and Harmanpreet Kaur are some of the bigwigs from cricket who are among the 6,000 VVIP guests called for the auspicious ceremony to be helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by on January 22.

'Historic day'

Bhajji had called it a "historic day" and confirmed his attendance for the event.

“Whoever goes and whoever doesn't, I will definitely go...doesn't matter which party goes and which party doesn't.

"It is our good fortune that this temple is being built at this time, so we all should go and get the blessings," the AAP MP said but it is not clear if he made it to Ayodhya for the ceremony or not.

"Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lala is coming to his birth place. 22 January, 2024 will always be etched in history of India as a glorious moment & a turning point of awakening.

"I pray to Lord Ram to bless the humanity with peace, progress and prosperity," Bhajji tweeted after Ram Lalla's idol was consecrated in the presence of PM Modi on Monday.