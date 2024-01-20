Ram Temple Consecration: Former Cricketer & AAP MP Harbhajan Singh Expresses Desire To Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; Says 'Don't Care What Others Do, I'll Go |

Former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Harbhajan Singh, declared his intention to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, diverging from the stance adopted by most opposition parties regarding the Ram Mandir inauguration. Singh, affectionately known as 'Bhajji', emphasized his personal belief in God as the driving force behind his decision.

Bhajji Defying Opposition Boycott

Bhajji expressed indifference towards the collective decision of opposition parties to boycott the January 22 event, citing the alleged politicisation of the Ram Mandir inauguration by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite the opposition's stance, Bhajji remained resolute, stating, "It doesn't matter who wants to go or not; whether Congress wants to go or not or even others (parties) want to go or not, I will definitely go."

#WATCH | On opposition parties declining invitation to Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, former Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh says, " It is our good fortune that this temple is being built at this time, so we all should go and get the blessings.… pic.twitter.com/YUAplDGMNk — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Highlighting the significance of the moment and considering it a stroke of good fortune, Bhajji articulated his eagerness to seek blessings from Lord Ram at the temple inauguration. He stated that his decision is rooted in personal belief, irrespective of any political connotations surrounding the event.

Contrasting Views Within AAP

Harbhajan Singh's comments stood in contrast to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's decision to skip the event, citing a lack of a formal invitation. Kejriwal, while acknowledging the letter of invitation, noted the absence of a team to formally extend the invite. However, he also stated that he plans to visit the temple post the January 22 ceremony along with his family.

Criticism From AAP Leaders

In a separate development, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the centre after the four Shankaracharyas' decision not to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration, stating that the consecration rituals were against the scriptures. Bhardwaj supported the Shankaracharyas, emphasizing their authority in the Hindu religion and expressing sadness over their absence at the ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal, distancing himself from drawing political parallels, stated that the temple's opening is a matter of feelings, sentiment and devotion. He urged for a separation between religion and politics in the context of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a previous instance, questioned the BJP's approach in deciding the guest list for the 'Pran Pratistha', emphasizing that the Ram temple belongs to all citizens and the BJP should not dictate attendance at the inauguration. These remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the public to avoid the January 22 event and visit the temple in Ayodhya.