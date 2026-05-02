MPA Unveils Maharashtra Open 2026; The State’s Premier Pickleball Championship At Andheri Sports Complex | file photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pickleball Association (MPA), under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and the leadership of MPA President Rahool Kanal, today inaugurated the Maharashtra Open 2026 – the state’s flagship pickleball tournament certified by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR). Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Adv. Ashish Shelar was also present at the Andheri Sports Complex to inaugurate the tournament.

The three day championship running from May 1-3 will draw over 1,000 participants across 30+ categories, including the likes of Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh, the pair that clinched three gold medals at the recently concluded US Open Pickleball Championship held in Naples, Florida last week.

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The tournament will also feature India’s second-ranked Women’s Singles professional player Mihika Yadav. The winners of the Maharashtra Open 2026 will further be eligible to represent the state at the National Championship later this year.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA President Rahool Kanal said, “Pickleball in Maharashtra is at an inflection point, and the Maharashtra Open 2026 sits right at the heart of it.

In just our debut month, the MPA crossed 750 members — and today we are hosting a PWR-certified state championship with 1,000 participants and elite athletes competing at the highest level. This is only the beginning; our vision is to make Maharashtra the undisputed powerhouse of pickleball in India, one district at a time.”

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Adv. Ashish Shelar added, “Maharashtra has always led from the front in sport and culture, and pickleball is a worthy addition to that legacy. A globally certified championship and 1,000 participants in its first year is a remarkable achievement for the MPA.

The Government of Maharashtra stands firmly behind this vision, and I look forward to our champions carrying the state's flag at the National Championship and beyond.”

The tournament is a landmark moment for the IPA and the newly formed MPA, that accrued more than 750 members in its debut month, reflecting the growing culture of pickleball in the state.

The Maharashtra Pickleball Association is leading the way for pickleball in the country in terms of its structural development, player strength and in the number of tournaments it conducts in a single state for the players.

Under the leadership of Rahool Kanal, the MPA is expected to further contribute towards the number of active players across districts in the state, while introducing and establishing pickleball across Tier-2 and Tier-3 districts with the vision to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of pickleball in India.

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The Pro categories played yesterday were won by Aahana Punjabi and Atharva Khishti in the Women’s and Men’s Singles respectively. Aahana played an extremely stable game backed by her impeccable ground strokes blanking out Priyanka Mehta in the deciding set whilst Atharva Khisti beat out Arush Niture in the Men’s finals.

Aahana Punjabi and Atharva Khisti take home the gold in the Pro Singles Categories

Earlier in the draw, Arush got the upset of the day as he beat Arjun Singh in the semi-finals as Athara beat out veteran Vishal Jadhav to set up the title clash.