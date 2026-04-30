Dream Sports Foundation Partners Premier League For Football Championship In Goa

Dream Sports Foundation and the Premier League join hands to boost youth football development in India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, April 30: Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the sports development arm of Dream Sports, has announced a strategic partnership with the Premier League for the upcoming Dream Sports Championship, kicking off in Goa from May 3 to 14.

This collaboration builds on DSF’s role as the Official Youth Development Partner of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and will be integrated into key national platforms, including the Under-16 AIFF Junior League and the Dream Sports Championship (DSC).

Focus on coaches and youth development

The Premier League will deliver a series of high-impact coach-development workshops and masterclasses for participating coaches and support staff at the Dream Sports Championship and the AIFF Under-16 Junior League.

These sessions will focus on areas such as training methodology, match management, physical conditioning, psychology and leadership, as well as bringing global best practices to the Indian football academies’ ecosystem.

By working closely with coaches, academies and clubs across the country, DSF and the Premier League aim to support Indian football through workshops, mentorship and knowledge-exchange initiatives.

Neel Shah, CEO, Dream Sports Foundation, said:

“We are excited to partner with the Premier League for the Dream Sports Championships. At Dream Sports Foundation, we believe that unlocking India’s footballing potential requires a strong focus on both player and coach development, something we have been doing through our Dream Again programming. This strategic partnership aims to focus on the development of coaches and support staff, and creating meaningful pathways for players to compete and learn at global standards.”

Premier League expands India commitment

Hrishikesh Shende, Managing Director, Premier League India, said:

“The Premier League is committed to developing, growing and improving football in India by sharing our expertise in coaching and youth player development. After opening our Mumbai office last year, a key focus has been to build on our longstanding legacy of developing football at grassroots levels through strategic partnerships with important stakeholders in Indian football. We continue to build on this commitment by working closely with DSF to grow and improve the Dream Sports Championship tournament.”

About Dream Sports Foundation

Dream Sports Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company with brands like Dream11, FanCode, and DreamSetGo. At the heart of DSF’s programmes is a powerful vision: to make sports better by bridging gaps in the sports ecosystem.

The Foundation focuses on identifying and nurturing youth talent through data-driven programmes, organising high-quality national-level competitions like the Dream Sports Championship, and providing education and upskilling opportunities for sports professionals—be it coaches, P.E. teachers, referees, or other sports professionals who contribute to the community.

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DSF-supported athletes have represented India in major sports events like the Olympic Games, World Championships, Commonwealth & Asian Games, winning over 200 national and 107 international-level medals. DSF also provides world-class youth coaching through its partner academies with the legends of Indian sports like Mary Kom, Karnam Malleswari, Bhaichung Bhutia and Dilip Vengsarkar.

For more information, visit:

https://www.dreamsports.group/dream-responsibly/dream-sports-foundation

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