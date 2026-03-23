SFL Football League Mumbai 2025–26 Season Ends With Thrilling Finals Across U8, U10 And U12

Young footballers shine as SFL Mumbai season concludes with exciting finals across age categories | File Photo

Mumbai, March 23rd, 2026: The SFL Football League Mumbai successfully concluded its 2025–26 season, showcasing some of the most promising young football talent across the city. The finals in the Under-8, Under-10, and Under-12 categories delivered high-energy performances, competitive spirit, and memorable moments for players, coaches, and families.

Close contests mark finals across categories

In the Under-8 final, MH Oranje FC Bhandup secured a narrow yet decisive 1–0 victory over Kandivali FC, demonstrating discipline and strong defensive play. The Under-10 category saw Conscient Sports White edge past MH Oranje FC with a 1–0 win in a closely contested match. In the Under-12 final, Conscient Sports White continued their dominant run, defeating NYN Sports Academy 2–0 to lift the title.

Strong participation highlights grassroots growth

The league witnessed participation from over 150 teams and 2000+ young athletes across multiple age categories, reinforcing SFL’s commitment to grassroots football development. With a strong focus on structured competition, maximum match exposure, and a professional sporting environment, the league continues to set new benchmarks in youth football.

Football stalwarts grace award ceremony

The award ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities from Indian football, including Henrey Menzes (Former India National Team player and ex CEO, WIFA), Bimal Ghosh (Dronacharya Awardee), and Santosh Kashyap (Former India National Team player and coach). Their presence added immense value and inspiration for the young athletes.

Brand partnerships support league scale

This season was powered by strong brand partnerships that supported the league’s scale and quality. tenXYou joined as the Title Sponsor, while Nivia Sports partnered as the Equipment Partner. The Whole Truth Foods came on board as the Official Nutrition Partner. The league was further supported by Associate Partners including Supafuelz, Wellbeing Nutrition, Tuco Kids, Doto Kids, and Brave.

Focus on technology and future expansion

Speaking on the occasion, the SFL team highlighted the importance of competitive platforms in shaping the next generation of footballers, while also emphasising the integration of technology such as live match streaming and AI-driven player statistics through the SFL App.

The SFL Football League continues to expand its footprint across cities, with upcoming editions planned to further strengthen the grassroots football ecosystem in India.

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About SFL (Sports for Life)

SFL is a sportstech company dedicated to shaping young athletes through expert coaching, structured programmes, and top-tier infrastructure. With a focus on accessibility and quality, SFL nurtures talent via its academies and leagues. Powered by AI-driven performance tracking and match analysis, SFL delivers personalised, data-backed insights that help children grow their skills and confidence. The company’s long-term vision is to catalyse a step change in grassroots sports development and help India become a truly sporting nation, with many more athletes competing—and winning—on the global stage.

Media Contact:

Amudhini M V, MSL

E: amudhini.mv@mslgroup.com

M: +91 9841527918

Zill Nisar, SFL

E: zill@sportsforlife.in

M: +91 90296 78040