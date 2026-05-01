Pune: ₹11.61 Crore Sports Nursery Project Approved In Hadapsar To Boost Youth Sports | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has approved a proposal worth ₹11.61 crore for setting up a sports nursery project at a reserved playground along Magarpatta Road in Hadapsar. The process to secure phased funding for the project in upcoming budgets has also been initiated, informed Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale.

The project will be developed on a plot bearing Survey Nos. 136/6 and 137/4 in Hadapsar, covering an area of approximately 10,441 square metres. As per the requirements of the Sports Department, the design has been prepared by an empanelled architect, and both civil and electrical works will be undertaken accordingly.

The primary objective of the sports nursery is to cultivate interest in sports among children aged 3 to 12 years, encourage their engagement with playgrounds, and introduce them to various sporting activities.

The proposed facility will include amenities such as modified football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, a 200-metre running track, table tennis, roller skating, badminton, lawn tennis, and an open gym.

According to the preliminary cost estimates prepared by the Building Department, the total project cost is pegged at ₹11.61 crore. The project is expected to be completed within two to three years. A phased expenditure plan has been outlined, with ₹4 crore allocated for 2026–27, ₹4 crore for 2027–28, and ₹3.61 crore for 2028–29.

Meanwhile, a provision of ₹1 crore has been made in the 2025–26 budget for sports nursery facilities. However, the administration has stated that this amount is insufficient considering the overall project cost. Therefore, a proposal has been submitted under Section 72(B) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, to allocate the required funds in subsequent budgets.

The proposal has received approval from Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. Final clearance from the general body, routed through the Standing Committee, is expected to expedite the implementation of the project.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards promoting a sports culture among young children in the city.