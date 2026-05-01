Pune: Direct Flights To Bagdogra Begin Today, 5 Weekly Flights Announced, Boosting Northeast Connectivity | Sourced

Pune: In a significant development for air travel, direct flights between Pune and Bagdogra have begun from May 1, 2026. The new route aims to improve connectivity between western India and the northeastern region, making travel faster and more convenient for passengers.

The service will operate five times a week and is being run by Air India Express. The initiative is part of efforts by the Airports Authority of India to strengthen regional air connectivity across the country.

Bagdogra serves as an important gateway to popular destinations in Northeast India, including Sikkim and parts of North Bengal. With this new connection, passengers from Pune will now have easier access to these regions, reducing travel time and improving overall accessibility.

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The launch was highlighted by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who shared the update on the social media platform X. He stated that direct flights between Pune and Bagdogra are now operational, marking a major step in connecting Pune to the gateway of Northeast India. He added that with five weekly services, travel will become faster, smoother, and more accessible for passengers.

He also noted that this initiative reflects a strong push by the Airports Authority of India to enhance regional connectivity and improve air travel infrastructure across the country.