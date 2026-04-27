GMR Sports And Rugby India Announce Introduction Of Women’s Franchises In Season 2 Of The HSBC Rugby Premier League

New Delhi: GMR Sports, in partnership with Rugby India, today announced a landmark step in the evolution of the HSBC Rugby Premier League (RPL) with the introduction of women’s franchises in its second season.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 edition, four of the existing six men’s teams—Chennai Bulls (owned by Avid Sys Sports), Delhi Redz (owned by RMZ Corp), Mumbai Dreamers (owned by Dream Sports), and Kolkata Banga Tigers (owned by Hunch Ventures), formerly Kalinga Black Tigers and now relocated from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata—will also field women’s teams. This marks a significant stride towards inclusivity and the growth of rugby in India.

The addition of women’s teams underscores the league’s commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable rugby ecosystem while providing a premier platform for female athletes to showcase their talent at the highest level.

The HSBC Rugby Premier League, scheduled to be held from June 16–28 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, builds on the strong foundation of its debut season held in Mumbai last year, which featured six men’s franchises. The league has rapidly emerged as a key driver in popularising rugby across the country. The introduction of women’s teams is expected to further elevate the league’s profile and inspire the next generation of players.

Speaking on the development, Mr Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India, said: “It has always been our dream at Rugby India to have an RPL Women edition. This year that dream comes to fruition. We have our partners, GMR Sports and our wonderful franchises to thank. Women’s 7s rugby across the world is as exciting as Men’s 7s rugby. And our Indian women are superb! Come and witness the action in Hyderabad!”

Mr Sujoy Ganguly, CMO, GMR Sports, added, “At GMR Sports, we have always believed in building platforms that drive meaningful change in Indian sport. The inclusion of women’s teams in the Rugby Premier League is a natural and important progression for the league. It reflects our commitment to nurturing talent across genders, while continuing to elevate the overall standard and appeal of rugby in the country."

The player draft and auction for the four women’s teams and six men’s teams, including Hyderabad Heroes and Bengaluru Bravehearts, will take place in Hyderabad on April 30.

About Rugby India:

Awarded the Best Sports Federation - Development, by FICCI at the 2025 Indian Sports Awards, Rugby India is the official national sports body for Rugby Union in India. It is affiliated to World Rugby, Asia Rugby, IOA, and is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, (MYAS). It is responsible for the growth and development of the sport across India.

About GMR Sports:

Founded in 2008, GMR Sports represents the sports sector of the GMR Group. It is driven by a mission to connect people, nurture talent, and establish sports as a powerful unifying platform both within India and globally. Committed to becoming a respected and influential brand in the sports industry, GMR Sports embarked on its journey with cricket, chosen for its widespread appeal as the ideal starting point for the Group’s first-ever sports venture.

The journey began with the Delhi Capitals, the city’s first-ever cricket franchise and the sole representative of India’s national capital in the IPL. As part of its mission to broaden its impact, GMR Sports soon diversified its portfolio, adding sports that resonate deeply with the Indian community.

The company now owns UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League and Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, additionally, has recently ventured into the league by acquiring rights to the Rugby Premium League, reinforcing its dedication to supporting regional talent and promoting indigenous sports.

Expanding its global footprint, GMR Sports now holds franchises in international markets, including Dubai Capitals in ILT20, Pretoria Capitals in SA20, Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (US), and Hampshire County Cricket Club in England. Through these initiatives, GMR Sports continues to strengthen its presence on the world stage.

For further information about GMR Group, visit http://www.gmrgroup.in/index.html

Shalabh Manocha

Corporate Communications

Email: shalabh.manocha@gmrgroup.in

M: 9999610579

Dhruvan Sharma:

dhruvan@wordswork.in

9501730311

Nishant Chaudhary:

nishant@wordwork.in

7338138614