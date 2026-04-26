CSK VS GT: Sai Sudharsan's 87 Powers Gujarat To Vital 8-Wicket Win At Chepauk

Sai Sudharsan smashed a stunning 87 at his home ground in Chennai to power the Gujarat Titans to a 8-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Chasing a below par 159, GT top order delivered a professional performance to make light work of the chase. Batting first CSk struggled, with only captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stroking a fighting 74.

Chennai Super Kings struggled to deal with the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Siraj in the powerplay. Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel were dismissed in the same over by Rabada. In a bizarre move, CSK opted for Sarfaraz Khan as their impact player, but he also went out for a golden duck.

At 25/3, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dewald Brevis, and later Shivam Dube put on a rescue act. The hosts mustered only 43 in the first 10 overs, a far cry from the usual IPL standards.

Gaikwad in the second half of the innings, stepped up on the accelarator. Batting alongside Shivam Dube, the CSK opener got a few boundaries going. He eventually reached his half-century in 49 balls. It is the slowest in IPL 2026, beating Rishabh Pant's 41-ball innings earlier this season.