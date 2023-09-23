MotoGP Bharat 2023: Riders Suffer Nasty Crash On Lap 1 Of Sprint Race At Grand Prix Of India; Watch Video

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team suffered a huge setback on the historic sprint race of the Grand Prix Of India 2023 when Marco Bezzecchi was involved in a crash on the opening lap after starting from pole position at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday.

Bezzecchi almost went down on the damp BIC at the very first turn after being hit by his VR46 team-mate Luca Marini from behind just as the bikers slowed down at the corner.

Two other riders went down on the track at the first turn during the same incident.

Stefan Bradl made the same mistake as Marini, clipping the back of Augusto Fernandez and then Pol Espargaro, with only the rookie remaining on two wheels.

Bezzecchi meanwhile, managed to rejoin the race in 17th position and then drove like a madman to finish fifth in the race.

Jorge Martin wins historic sprint race

Ducati's Jorge Martin clinched victory ahead of teammate Francesco Bagnaia and Honda's Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia continues to lead the 2023 riders championship with 292 points but the gap with second-placed Martin has been cut down by three points thanks his win in the sprint race.

Ducati's Marco Bezzechi is third with 223 points ahead of KTM's Brad Binder and Alex Espargaro (Aprilia).

