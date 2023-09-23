MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ducati's Jorge Martin Wins Sprint Race At BIC, Ex-Champion Marc Marquez Back On Podium; WATCH

Ducati's Jorge Martin clinched a decisive victory in the sprint race ahead of the maiden Grand Prix of India and will now start Sunday's main event at the starting of the grid at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

His Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia was over 1.3 seconds behind Martin in second position while six-time champion Marc Marquez took the final podium place in his Honda.

The Pramac man put on a dominant display to deny Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) victory as the Italian tamed his Ducati beast to bring home crucial points in P2.

It was a positive day in the Repsol Honda camp as Marc Marquez tried all he could to cling onto the Bologna bullets and brought home a solid top-three result.

“I didn’t need to put my 100% today. Just trying to concentrate on the turn. My main target was to increase the gap and understand the conditions. We have some margin to fight back with Marco tomorrow,” Martin said after winning the Sprint.

Bagnaia continues to lead the 2023 riders championship with 292 points but the gap with second-placed Martin has been cut down by three points thanks his win in the sprint race.

Ducati's Marco Bezzechi is third with 223 points ahead of KTM's Brad Binder and Alex Espargaro (Aprilia).

More about the Grand Prix of India

Over 450 million enthusiastic fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the Grand Prix of India from Friday.

The 13th MotoGP race of the season will create a sporting milestone that marks the culmination of years of dedicated efforts to bring top-tier international bike riders to the BIC for the first time.

Fans will see a total of 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

