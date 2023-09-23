MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bike Skids Off, Catches Fire On Day 2 Of Event At BIC In Noida (WATCH)

Bike catches fire. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing Motogp event in Noida saw a bike catching fire on day two at the Buddha International Circuit. The rider took a turn; however, the bike skid and caught fire as soon as he left the vehicle. The video has gone viral all over social media as the rider appeared stunned after seeing it.

It was a landmark day for motorsport enthusiasts on Friday (September 23rd) as the first-ever event of MotoGP got underway in India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The riders from all three classes, namely Moto 3, Moto 2, and MotoGP took advantage of the warm-up races ahead of the main draw on Sunday.

On Friday, the race concluded as Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Luca Marini took the top spot in MotoGP with a time of 1:44:782. Primac Ducati's Jorge Martin stood 2nd, registering a time of 1:44:790, followed by Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro as he recorded a time of 1:44:833.

Moto 2 and Moto 3 results:

As far as Moto 2 class goes, Tony Arbolino climbed to the top on Day 1, registering a time of 1:52.105. Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team fell short only by 0.065 seconds to finish behind Arbolino. Ai Ogura, belonging to IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia finished the day with a P3 finish.

Moto 3 had numerous competitors to finish within top 10. Netherlands' Collin Veijer finished with a top spot, registering a time lap of 1:59:566. Jaume Masia of Leopard Racing registered a time of 1:59:752. The P3 position went to Stefano Nepa, belonging to Angeluss MTA Team.