MOC Approves Overseas Training Camps For CWG Gold Medalists; Financial Assistance Given To Bajrang Punia

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has, during its 128th meeting, approved a proposal from paddler and Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula for financial assistance for a training camp in Taipei, Taiwan to prepare for upcoming competitions including Paris Olympics.

The MOC also approved wrestler Bajrang Punia’s proposal for financial assistance and extension of service of his Strength and Conditioning Expert Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan till the end of May 2024, when final selection trials for the Paris Olympics will take place.

Sreeja, who won the mixed doubles gold medal in partnership with Achanta Sharath Kamal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, will train in Taipei for 12 days under coach Liu Jun-Lin and during her stay will also spar against various other paddlers at the club.

MOC also give way for financial assistance for Table Tennis players:

Besides Sreeja, the MOC also approved a request by judoka Tulika Mann for financial assistance for participation in a Grand Slam event in Antalya, Turkey followed by a training camp at the same location.

Besides foreign training, the MOC also approved proposals for financial assistance for participation in competitions for table tennis players Manav Thakkar and Payas Jain.

While Manav will head to Havirov, Czech Republic for a WTT Feeder event, Payas Jain will go to WTT Feeder events in Dusseldorf, Germany and Havirov, Czech Republic.

The Ministry, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will cover their airfare, accommodation and food costs and entry fee (for competitions) among other expenditures.