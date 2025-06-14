MLC 2025: Kieron Pollard Suffers Unusual Run-Out During TSK Vs MINY Clash; Video

Image: X

Kieron Pollard, the star player of MI New York, was involved in a strange and unexpected run-out during their MLC 2025 match against Texas Super Kings. The incident happened during the final overs when Pollard was playing a powerful knock to help his team chase down a target.

After hitting several boundaries and taking the pressure off, Pollard hit a ball toward the leg side and casually started running for a single. However, he slowed down midway, assuming the throw wouldn't reach the stumps in time. But Texas Super Kings’ Daryl Mitchell quickly chased the ball and made a direct throw, catching Pollard short of his crease. It was a clear case of misjudgment, a “brain fade” moment that surprised fans and players alike.

The West Indies maestro was dismissed for 32 runs off just 16 balls, and his wicket turned the match in TSK’s favor. MI New York lost their momentum after that, with more run-outs to follow, and eventually lost the game by just 3 runs.

Pollard’s rare mistake became a major talking point after the match, showing how even experienced players can make costly errors in pressure situations.

Texas Super Kings beat MI New York by 3 runs in a thrilling encounter

Meanwhile, the Super Kings had overcome the might of MI New York in a thrilling encounter in Oakland. For the Super Kings, Calvin Savage and Devon Conway made 53 and 65 runs, respectively to propel their side to a competitive total of 185/6 in 20 overs.

When MI New York's run-chase started, openers Agni Chopra and Quinton de Kock perished cheaply for single-figure scores. Monank Patel top-scored for their side with a 44-ball 62, while Bracewell (38) and Kieron Pollard (32) chipped in with crucial contributions of their own.

It all came down to nine needing off the final over and Daryl Mitchell bowled an outstanding six balls to fashion a three-run win for the Super Kings.