Mithali Raj retires: Here are Indian veteran cricketer's top records

India’s veteran women’s cricketer Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her decision to retire from all forms of international cricket.
Here are her top records
# Mithali Raj has the second-longest career in women's cricket (19yrs 262day)
# At 22yrs 353day, Mithali is the third-youngest captain
# Her 214 is the most runs in an innings (by batting position)
# She is the youngest player to score a double hundred at the age of 19yrs 254days
# At 22yrd 274day, Mithali has the longest career in women's ODIs
# She has captained in the most number of matches (155) in women's ODIs
# She has also scored the most runs (7805) in women's ODIs
# At 16yrs 205days, Mithali is the youngest player to score a hundred in women's ODIs
