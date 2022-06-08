e-Paper Get App

Mithali Raj retires: Here are Indian veteran cricketer's top records

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Mithali Raj | File picture

India’s veteran women’s cricketer Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her decision to retire from all forms of international cricket.

Here are her top records

# Mithali Raj has the second-longest career in women's cricket (19yrs 262day)

# At 22yrs 353day, Mithali is the third-youngest captain

# Her 214 is the most runs in an innings (by batting position)

# She is the youngest player to score a double hundred at the age of 19yrs 254days

# At 22yrd 274day, Mithali has the longest career in women's ODIs

# She has captained in the most number of matches (155) in women's ODIs

# She has also scored the most runs (7805) in women's ODIs

# At 16yrs 205days, Mithali is the youngest player to score a hundred in women's ODIs

article-image

