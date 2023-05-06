 Delhi Crime: Miscreants hit and stalk KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife's vehicle in terrifying car pursuit in Kirti Nagar (WATCH)
Delhi Crime: Miscreants hit and stalk KKR skipper Nitish Rana's wife's vehicle in terrifying car pursuit in Kirti Nagar (WATCH)

While Sacchi Marwah was in her car, returning home, a miscreant duo on a two-wheeler began to stalk her and hit her vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana’s wife, Saachi Marwah, had to recently go through a harrowing time in Delhi after two youth followed her car and started hitting it for no apparent reason. While Marwah was in her car, returning home, a miscreant duo on a two-wheeler began to stalk her and hit her vehicle. Sacchi later, took to her Instagram handle to share about the horrific incident. The post has now been taken down.

article-image
article-image

Authorities refuse to act

As per the claims in her Instagram Stories, Marwah attempted to report the matter to the Delhi Police, but the authorities were of no help either. When she tried to get a complaint registered, she was told that she should let it go since she had already "reached home safely". The cops further advised Marwah, who was in touch with them on call, to note down the vehicle numbers of the miscreants if such incident occurs next time.

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

It is alarming that even the spouse of a public figure is not safe from such incidents in Delhi. Marwah's experience highlights the need for better policing and stricter laws to ensure the safety of citizens. The incident also raises questions about the attitudes of the authorities towards complaints of harassment and violence against women.

