Delhi Crime: KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah's stalkers arrested by Police

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the two men who "stalked and chased" Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah in the capital.

Sacchi had recently posted a video on her Instagram story in which two men on a bike were seen chasing and hitting her car. The reason behind their action remains unclear.

The incident took place in Kirti Nagar in the night. Sacchi later pulled down the video.

Two accused have been arrested in the case and identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18), a resident of Pandav Nager and Vivek (18), a resident of Patel Nagar. Further investigation is underway, Delhi Police said.

Sacchi also claimed that Delhi Police were reluctant to lodge a complaint as she had reached home safely.

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go!

"Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" Sacchi wrote on Instagram.

It is alarming that even the spouse of a public figure is not safe from such incidents in Delhi.

Marwah's experience highlights the need for better policing and stricter laws to ensure the safety of citizens.

The incident also raises questions about the attitudes of the authorities towards complaints of harassment and violence against women.