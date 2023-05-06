WATCH: Rashid Khan showcases heartwarming gesture, jumps over fence to check on cameraman injured by a six

In the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match in Jaipur, Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets, with leg spinner Rashid Khan shining in the first innings. Rashid contributed to the Titans' victory by ending the match with figures of 3/14 in four overs.

Aside from his excellent performance, Rashid also made headlines for a heartwarming gesture he made on the boundary line during the first innings. At 13.3 overs, the Rajasthan Royals were struggling at 87/7 when Trent Boult came in to bat and hit a boundary off the first ball to Noor Ahmad. Boult continued his aggression and hit a six towards the midwicket region two balls later, causing the ball to fly over Rashid Khan's head and hit the cameraman beyond the fence.

The cameraman fell to his knees, prompting Rashid to go over the ropes and advertising boards to check on him. However, the cameraperson reassured Rashid, that he was okay that he returned to the field. The Rajasthan Royals team management provided medical assistance to the injured cameraman.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for a paltry score of 118 in their first innings as Gujarat Titans' bowlers came to the fore. Titans' leg-spinner Rashid Khan and left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad picked up three and two wickets respectively, to put a brake on the opposition's scoring.

Royals captain Sanju Samson was the only batsman who managed to put up a fight and scored a quickfire 30 runs off 20 balls. The rest of the batting line-up failed to capitalize on their starts and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Gujarat Titans began their chase strongly as openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha stitched together a solid partnership of 71 runs for the first wicket. Gill departed after scoring 36 runs, but skipper Hardik Pandya and Saha ensured that their team reached the target with ease, winning the match by nine wickets.