'Might End Up Reading My Post...' Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On His Emotional Message For Son Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan with his son. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on his emotional post on his son Zoravar's birthday back on December 26th, 2023. The left-handed batter underlined that he penned the post on his social media, hoping for his son to read it.

Back in December, the veteran batter wrote a lengthy message on his social media account, to reveal that his ex-wife Aesha Mukerjee has kept their son away from him since last year. The Delhi-born cricketer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating that he misses Zoravar dearly and hopes to meet him one day.

Speaking on The Humans of Bombay Podcast, the 37-year-old revealed that it's been five months since he spoke to his son and was hoping that his social media reaches out to him.

"I was not in pain. I was just expressing my thoughts. It has been five months since I have spoken to him, I was just expressing emotions. I am an emotional guy and I was just trying to send love to him, because If I were sad while thinking about him that negative energy will get him. I wrote it with the hope that in an era of technology, my son might end up reading my post."

"Wherever he is, I hope he is happy hopefully one day he will come and see me. I am in love with him but at the same time, I am also detached. I don't want to push him."