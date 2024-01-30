 'Might End Up Reading My Post...' Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On His Emotional Message For Son Zoravar
Shikhar Dhawan has revealed the reason behind sharing the emotional post on Instagram

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan with his son. | (Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on his emotional post on his son Zoravar's birthday back on December 26th, 2023. The left-handed batter underlined that he penned the post on his social media, hoping for his son to read it.

Back in December, the veteran batter wrote a lengthy message on his social media account, to reveal that his ex-wife Aesha Mukerjee has kept their son away from him since last year. The Delhi-born cricketer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating that he misses Zoravar dearly and hopes to meet him one day.

Speaking on The Humans of Bombay Podcast, the 37-year-old revealed that it's been five months since he spoke to his son and was hoping that his social media reaches out to him.

"I was not in pain. I was just expressing my thoughts. It has been five months since I have spoken to him, I was just expressing emotions. I am an emotional guy and I was just trying to send love to him, because If I were sad while thinking about him that negative energy will get him. I wrote it with the hope that in an era of technology, my son might end up reading my post."

"Wherever he is, I hope he is happy hopefully one day he will come and see me. I am in love with him but at the same time, I am also detached. I don't want to push him."

