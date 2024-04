Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli jumped to Hardik Pandya's support at the Wankhede Stadium's crowd as he asked them not to boo the Mumbai Indians captain. A video went viral on social media of the 35-year-old reportedly urging the spectators to instead encourage the all-rounder as much as possible.

Virat Kohli telling crowd not to boo Hardik Pandya #RCBvsMIpic.twitter.com/Aa0yLVBrAn — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 11, 2024

Virat Kohli ask crowd to stop trolling Hardik Pandya 🫡pic.twitter.com/neXAkgSNyo — Himanshu Raj (@IMHimanshu_Raj) April 11, 2024

More to come..