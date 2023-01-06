MI jr Inter-school cricket: Don Bosco , Swami Vivekanand Int'l, Vasant Vihar register win

Mumbai: Don Bosco High School (Matunga), Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali), Vasant Vihar High School and others registered victories in the respective matches in different categories of the ongoing MI Junior Inter-school cricket tournament on Thursday.

Varun Doshi (208* off 107) slammed a blistering double ton for Don Bosco High School (Matunga), guiding them to a mammoth total of 568 against SIES (Matunga) in an MI Junior Boys’ U-14 League Match on Thursday.

In response, SIES were bundled out for just 18 runs thanks to a brilliant 6-wicket haul by Arya Gandhi (6-8).

Arjun Lotlikar scores ton

Elsewhere, Arjun Lotlikar (101*off 46 balls) scored a quickfire century which helped Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali) get to 458 runs. St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) were bowled out for a mere 38 runs courtesy Daivik Save's 4-15 in an highly one-sided Boy's U-14 match.

On the other hand, Sharvari More (65*off 63) and Reeya Bhavsar (50*off 49) fifties helped Vasant Vihar High School to register a 136-run win over Abhinav Vidya Mandir (Borivali) in the Girls U-15 category. Vasant Vihar who put on 234 runs later bundled out the Borivali team for 98 runs as Sharvi Apte (2/4) and Ananya Patil (2/16) picked two wickets each.

In another Girls U15 match, SVKM JV Parekh International School got a walkover against Anjuman I Islam English School.

Sharadashram win too

Meanwhile, brilliant unbeaten fiftees from Atharv Shelake (71*) and Shardul Fagare (56*) led Sharadashram Vidyamandir English Medium School (Dadar) to nine-wicket win over Sri Ma Vidyalaya (Thane) as they chased the total of 166 runs quite comfortably in a Boy's U-14 match.

Another Boy's U-14 match saw RR Education Trust (Mulund) register a clinical 10-wicket win over Navbharat English Medium High School (Bhiwandi), courtesy a vital fifty (53*)from Smin Kini. Despite putting just 166 on board, Pawar Public School (Bhandup) beat Yashodham High School (Goregaon) by 25 runs in a Boy's U-16 match as Rudra Kamat claimed 4 for 20.

Riding on superb performances from Meet Mahendra Patel (97) and Samarth Panchal (3 for 27) Rizvi Springfield High School (Khar) registered a 92 run win over St. Paul High School (Dadar) in another Boy's U-16 match.

In a low scoring Boy's U-14 match, Anirudh Sharma's brilliant 6-26 helped Ryan International School (Chembur) beat SIES (Matunga) by five wickets. Ryan School bowled out SIES for 57 and chased the target with the help of crucial 28 from Yug Rekhi.

Shanik Poudmal's 4-20 helped St. Paul High School (Dadar) bowl out St. Anne’s Convent School (Vasai) for just 55 runs and register a 166 run win in a Boy's U-14 match.

Riding on crucial all-round performance by Mannat Joshi (37) and Mihir Bhandare (3 for 30), led Amulakh Amichand International School (Matunga) to a 20 run win over Ryan International School CBSE (Malad) in a Boy's U-16 match. After scoring 159, Amulakh School bowled out the Ryan team for 129 runs courtesy superb bowling by Mannat Joshi (4 for 31) and Hriday Jain (3 for 23).

Shubham Yadav lead led RV Nerker to victory

In a thrilling Boy's U-16 match, vital performances by Shubham Yadav (45) and Alipt Shah (3 for 40) led R.V. Nerker Secondary School (Vasai) to 2-run win over Shishuvan School (Matunga).

Elsewhere, Springfield High School CBSE (Khar) beat Vibgyor High School IGCSE (Goregaon) by just one run in a close Boy's U-16 match despite noticale performances by Hitansh Popat (47) and Sarthak Vasaikar (5-13).

Brief Scores:

U-14 BOYS

Sri Ma Vidyalaya (Thane) 165 all out in 35 overs (Rujul Rajne 60, Kamesh Jadhav 37; Atharv Shelake 6-28) lost to Sharadashram Vidyamandir English Medium School (Dadar) 166/1 in 21.3 overs (Atharv Shelake 71*, Shardul Fagare 56*).

Navbharat English Medium High School (Bhiwandi) 85 all out in 31 overs (Om Rajesh 5-17) lost to RR Education Trust (Mulund) 89/0 in 7.3 overs (Smin Kini 53*)

SIES (Matunga) 57 all out in 13.5 overs (Anirudh Sharma 6-26) lost to Ryan International School (Chembur) 58/5 in 14.5 overs (Yug Rekhi 28; Rajak Asmit 3-13)

St. Paul High School (Dadar) 219/9 in 29.2 overs (Aarav Daya 110) beat St. Anne’s Convent School (Vasai) 55 all out in 16.1 overs (Shanik Poudmal 4-20)

Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali) 458/4 in 38 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 101*, Hrishikesh Naik 94, Shaurya Kanse 84, Yug Asopa 79*) beat St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) 38 all out in 13.5 overs (Daivik Save 4-15)

Vibgyor High School IGCSE (Goregaon) 132 all out in 22.5 (Hitansh Popat 47; Sarthak Vasaikar 5-13) lost to Rizvi Springfield High School CBSE (Khar) 133/3 in 13.5 overs (Alabhya Dhulekar 54*)

U-16 BOYS Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 166 all out in 39.3 overs (Archit More 35, Rudra Kamat 35; Arnav Patil 3 for 15) bt Yashodham High School (Goregaon) 141 all out in 29.4 overs (Yash Saraskar 34; Rudra Kamat 4 for 20)

Rizvi Springfield High School (Khar) 208 for 7 in 40 overs (Meet Mahendra Patel 97; Samarth Panchal 3 for 27) bt St. Paul High School (Dadar) 116 all out (Meet Mahendra Patel 2 for 19, Aarav Srivastava 2 for 20)

Amulakh Amichand International School (Matunga) (159 all out in 22.1 ovrs) (Mannat Joshi 37; Mihir Bhandare 3 for 30) bt Ryan International School CBSE (Malad) 129 all out in22.4 ovrs (Mihir Bhandare 27; Mannat Joshi 4 for 31; Hriday Jain 3 for 23

R.V. Nerker Secondary School (Vasai) 170/9 in 40.0 overs (Shubham Yadav 45; Alipt Shah 3 for 40) beat Shishuvan School (Matunga) 168 all out in 38.2 Ovrs (Shikhar Jain 31; Chirag Santosh Baswant 2 for 11)

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) 568/3 in 32.0 Ovrs (Varun Doshi 208*) bt SIES (Matunga) 18 all out in 10.3 overs (Arya Gandhi 6 for 8, Arnav Gupta 4 for 5)

U-15 GIRLS

Vasant Vihar High School 234 in 20 overs (Sharvari More 65, Reeya Bhavsar 50) bt Abhinav Vidya Mandir (Borivali) 98 all out in 19.5 overs (Sharvi Apte 2 for 4, Ananya Patil 2 for 16)

SVKM JV Parekh International School bt Anjuman I Islam English School on walkover