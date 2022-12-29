U-14 Giles Shield: Harshwardhan Barmukh’s 134 powers New English to victory

IES New English School Bandra’s southpaw Harshwardhan Barmukh’s 134 helped beat Modern English School on first innings lead.

He faced 111 balls hitting 21 fours and a six in his innings. Another five wkicket haul for off-spinner Arnav Lad of Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai and his tally of wickets in a match comes to 14 wickets against Anjuman-I-Islam Allana.

Brief Scores

1. Al Barkaat MMI English School: 392/3 in 78 overs Kartik Kumar 208*, 228 balls, 25x4s, 1x6s, Aakash Mangde 59*, Varad Magar 81, Agney Adi 33, Shon Korgaonkar 2/78 drew with IES VN Sule Guruji English School: 136 in 39.2 overs Ved Tendulkar 50, Agney Adi (LBG) 4/14 &120/6 FO Ved Tendulkar 41, Vedant Bane (RAM) 3/43.

2. Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School: 66 & 156/9d in 57 oversAyush Rajbhar 34, Arnav Lad (SLA) 5/61 ) lost to Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai : 105 & 118/3 in 26 overs Arjun Lotlikar 89) by 7 wkts.

3. Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School: 56 & 64 in 24.5 overs lost to RR Education Trust School: 421/3d by an innings & 301 runs.

4. Modern English School Chembur: 163 in 101.1 overs Pranav Iyengar 51, Rishabh Sadake 46,Darshan Rathod ( SLA) 5/32 drew with IES New English School Bandra : 315 in 69.4 overs Harshwardhan Barmukh 134, 111 balls, 21x4s, 1x6s, Rishabh Kotai 50*, Soham Sonavane 3/81.