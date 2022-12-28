U-14 Giles Shield 2022-23: Kartik Kumar, Ayush Shete, Arnav Lad shine for respective schools

Representative Image

Kartik Kumar hit a century to help Al Barkaat post 392/3 against IES while VN Sule Guruji in a two-day Super League encounter Kartik Kumar scored 208* in 228 balls, striking 25 fours and one six at the MIG ground on Tuesday’

In the other match played at Matunga Gymkhana RR Education Trust’s Ayush Shete also scored double century in 141 balls, and smashed as many as 29 fours in his 183 mins play.

Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School were bundled out for 66 against Swami Vivekanand Intl School Gorai. Slow left arm orthodox Arnav Lad claimed 9 wkts in just giving 6 runs. His final bowling figure was 15.1 -12-6-9.

Brief Scores

1. Al Barkaat MMI English School v IES VN Sule Guruji English School at MIG, Bandra – Toss VN Sule Guruji Al Barkaat MMI English School : 392/3 in 78 overs Kartik Kumar 208*, 228 balls, 25x4s, 1x6s, Aakash Mangde 59*, Varad Magar 81, Agney Adi

33, Shon Korgaonkar 2/78 vs IES VN Sule Guruji English School.

2. Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai v Anjuman-I-Islam

Allana English High School, Toss Swami Vivekanand & bat first.

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School : 66 in 38.1 overs Arnav

Lad (SLA) 9/6 (15.1-12-06-9) & 19/0 in ) vs Swami Vivekanand

International School Gorai : 105 in 39.1 overs Asopa Yug 46*, Zaid Khan

(SLA) 6/21) Vedant Gore (LBG) 3/34

3. RR Education Trust School v Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School

at Matunga Gymkhana Toss : Sulochanadevi Singhania

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School : 56 in 29.5 overs Ishan

Khandekar 44,Shree Varwatkar (SLA) 4/12 vs RR Education Trust

School : 421/3d in 54 overs Ayush Shetye 204*, 141 balls, 183 mins,

29x4s, Kabeer Balmiki 101*, 101 balls, 113 mins, 9x4s, 1x6s

4. IES New English School Bandra vs Modern English School Chembur

at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Toss IES New English Bandra

Modern English School Chembur : 163 in 101.1 overs Pranav Iyengar

51, Rishabh Sadake 46,Darshan Rathod ( SLA) 5/32 vs IES New English

School Bandra