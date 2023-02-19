MFA League: India Rush charge to fluent 4-0 win

A Rurdra FC player (right) and an Elever Star player clash for ball possession during their YPL boys’ under-11 match organised by MFA |

Mumbai: India Rush Soccer Club had thing much their own way and marched to a fluent 4-0 win against Iron Born FC in a boys’ under-13 match of the Yuve President League (YPL) organized by the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

Dictating term India Rush scored goals through strikers Srinath Suresh, Aryan Jadhav, Abdel Hamied and Maheed K. to run away with the match.

In a boy’s under-11 encounter, Community Football Club of India (CFCI) Avengers got the better of 7B Star FC by a clear 2-0 margin. Arnav Raorane and Atharv Kapoor were bang on target with a goal each for the winning side.

In a well-contested boys’ under-11 encounter, Rudra FC and Eleven Star ‘A’ shared honours in a 1-1 draw. Rudra FC took the lead through Ayansh Mathur’s goal and Eleven Star ‘A’ equalized through Hanzala Ansari’s strike.

Results – YPL Boys’ under-13: India Rush Soccer Club 4 (Srinath Suresh, Aryan Jadhav, Abdel Hamied, Maheed K.) beat Iron Born FC 0.

YPL Boys’ under-11: CFCI Avengers 2 (Arnav Raorane, Atharv Kapoor) beat 7B Star FC 0.

Rudra FC 1 (Ayansh Mathur) drew with Eleven Star ‘A’ 1 (Hanzala Ansari).

Rising FA 1 (Saad Ansari) drew with GIFA Sports 1 (Aarnav Davariya).

