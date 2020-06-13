Mexican teen footballer Alexander Martinez receives huge moving farewell from teammates

The coffin of Alexander Martinez, a 16-year-old whose murder was blamed on police, got to score one final time when his Mexican teammates kicked a ball off his wooden coffin bouncing it into the goal.

Martinez was buried in his home village of Vicente Camalote on Thursday. His teammates participated in the moving farewell.

The local media reported that Martinez went out to buy soda on Tuesday afternoon and was shot dead by the police. His identity was mistaken, the local media reports.

Several others fell victim to police killings in Mexico enraging the citizens over rights abused by the police in the nation.

George Floyd's death in the United States sparked protests all over the world, including Mexico's two biggest cities, Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, the Martinez's funeral was attended by nearly 300 people, Reuters reported.

A proper investigation into the matter has been promised by Oaxaca State Governor Alejandro Murat.

“In Oaxaca, the law will apply, without hesitation, for those responsible for Alexander’s case,” he said on Twitter.