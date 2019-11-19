Meghalaya Chief Minister says National Games Village design will be finalized by December

He said as of now the state is optimistic that infrastructure for the Games will be completed ahead of scheduled time.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state is looking at Central funds to the tune of Rs 640 crore from different ministries for construction of infrastructure.

"Right now we are looking at Rs 200 crore from the social justice ministry, Rs 70 crore for the P A Sangma stadium, Rs 150-200 crore for the JN Stadium," he said.

He said that the state was also entitled some funds under Article 275.

"We get about Rs 50 crore every year from the Tribal Affairs Ministry and another Rs 50 crore from the Tribal sub plan scheme every year. Another Rs 70 crore from the NEC and another Rs 70 crore from the DoNER ministry is also there," he informed.

The Chief minister was optimistic that some funds from the Minority Affairs Ministry will also be released and this amount will be utilized for sports infrastructure.

Earlier, addressing at the National Games Outreach summit, the Chief Minister said the National Games in Meghalaya will be successful and expressed confidence that it will boost the confidence of the sportspersons in the state.

"10 years after the Games were held in Manipur and another 10 years after the Games were held in Assam, athletes in these states excelled in the international arena. I hope the National Games here will help our sportsmen and women achieve the limelight," he said.