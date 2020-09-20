Meet Victoire Cogevina, Gloria co-founder who aims to promote gender equality through the 'TikTok' of football

Speaking to The Free Press Journal's Husain Rizvi, Cogevina shares details about her journey, the obstacles she has faced to continue accomplishing her mission.

Cogevina, who grew up in Argentina and Greece, is a huge football fan. "But unfortunately, because of my gender, I could not become a part of it," said Cogevina, elaborating her vision.

"Years later, I moved to the United States and here football is a women's sport. The national team has won four World Cups, most girls in high school would play the sport. I found it very interesting because in rest of the world, that is not true because soccer has been a sport that has been exclusive to men, whether it is the players or the fans."

Cogevina, who co-founded SRAllStars, the first all-women football agency added: "As I started representing male players and understood how the whole business worked, I became interested in women's side of football as things like equal pay had surfaced across the world."

Cogevina has had the honour of speaking to Rapinoe, Alex Morgan among many others, and she is delighted that they share the same vision.

"At the end of the day it is all about how much talented you are, not not what gender you are, or how much money you have in your bank account," she said adding that football will become bigger than we can imagine if more women are invited to the sport because "women want to see women play."

Cogevina has faced many challenges while developing Gloria but it has all been 'worth it'.

"We as a company wanted to bring in really good investors and people who had been a part of Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Reddit, because even though Gloria is a football centric app, it is a consumer product," she said adding that Gloria needed good investors and technical team to help reach millions of football fans across the world.

And, she calls herself 'lucky' to have found Matias Castello, the co-founder and the head of product and technology for Gloria.

Like many others, Cogevina believes technology plays an important role in the present and a much more important role in the future. She cited the example of the youth whose online presence is way more than the previous generation. In the future, many great talented players will be discovered online and Cogevina seized the opportunity to develop the online platform for football.

Gloria, which is currently only on iOS, will allow players to add age, height, weight, position, and stats to their base profile.

A web platform will be used by federation, leagues and different clubs. They will have access to a search function which will help them find a player according to their need.

However, aspiring players will need to subscribe to Gloria in order to upload a video on the platform. The app will be available to men and women between the ages of 10 and 35.

Cogevina and Co are planning to add three 'big buckets' of innovation to Gloria, which is basically 'TikTok' of football. "The first bucket is the Discovery tab which can provide content to users based on their preferences to build a mutual understanding and connection between us and the consumers. That connection will help us build loyalty faster than anything else," Cogevina said.