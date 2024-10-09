 Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMeet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League

Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League

Oscar Bruzon's first major challenge will be the ISL derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Image: ISL

East Bengal's Indian Super League 2024/25 season got off to the worst possible start with four losses from as many matches. Following a poor start to the campaign, the club decided to rope in Oscar Bruzon in place of another Spaniard Carles Cuadrat.

Bruzon’s appointment came during the international break, and his first major challenge will be the crucial ISL derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 19.

Has Oscar Bruzon coached any Indian football club before?

Oscar Bruzon started his managerial career with youth teams at Areosa and Celta de Vigo. Besides coaching overseas teams, Bruzon has the the experience of coaching club teams in India as well. He coached Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012, where he led the team to victory in the Goa Professional League during the 2013-14 season. He also served as an assistant coach at Mumbai City FC in the 2015-16 Indian Super League (ISL) and later became the head coach of Mumbai FC in the 2017 I-League.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens
ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here
ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

Overseas teams Oscar Bruzon has managed

Bruzon's has coached club teams in Malaysia and Maldives. In Bangladesh he managed Bashundhara Kings and helped them win five consecutive league titles. His impressive record includes 94 wins in 114 matches making him the most successful coach in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Under his leadership from 2018 to 2024, the Kings lost only seven matches and drew 13, while winning five league titles, three Independence Cups, and three Federation Cups. The team scored an impressive 277 goals while conceding just 80.

In Maldives, Bruzon had a successful stint with New Radiant SC guiding them to titles in the Dhivehi Premier League, Maldives FA Cup, President's Cup, and Maldivian FA Charity Shield during his first tenure.

In AFC Cup, Bruzon managed New Radiant FC and Bashundhara Kings achieving 11 wins in 19 matches. As a player, Bruzon played as a winger and central midfielder for teams including Gran Pea, Celta B, Universidad LP, and Pontevedra CF.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India...

Video: Joe Root Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Registers His 35th Ton On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Video: Joe Root Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Registers His 35th Ton On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

18-Year-Old Nima Rinji Sherpa From Nepal Becomes Youngest Ever To Climb All 14 Tallest Peaks In The...

18-Year-Old Nima Rinji Sherpa From Nepal Becomes Youngest Ever To Climb All 14 Tallest Peaks In The...

Ex-Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Returns To Football, Joins Red Bull Group As New Global Head Of...

Ex-Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Returns To Football, Joins Red Bull Group As New Global Head Of...

Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League

Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League