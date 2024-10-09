Meet Oscar Bruzon, The Spanish Coach Aiming To Revive East Bengal's Fortunes In Indian Super League

Image: ISL

East Bengal's Indian Super League 2024/25 season got off to the worst possible start with four losses from as many matches. Following a poor start to the campaign, the club decided to rope in Oscar Bruzon in place of another Spaniard Carles Cuadrat.

Bruzon’s appointment came during the international break, and his first major challenge will be the crucial ISL derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 19.

Has Oscar Bruzon coached any Indian football club before?

Oscar Bruzon started his managerial career with youth teams at Areosa and Celta de Vigo. Besides coaching overseas teams, Bruzon has the the experience of coaching club teams in India as well. He coached Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012, where he led the team to victory in the Goa Professional League during the 2013-14 season. He also served as an assistant coach at Mumbai City FC in the 2015-16 Indian Super League (ISL) and later became the head coach of Mumbai FC in the 2017 I-League.

Overseas teams Oscar Bruzon has managed

Bruzon's has coached club teams in Malaysia and Maldives. In Bangladesh he managed Bashundhara Kings and helped them win five consecutive league titles. His impressive record includes 94 wins in 114 matches making him the most successful coach in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Under his leadership from 2018 to 2024, the Kings lost only seven matches and drew 13, while winning five league titles, three Independence Cups, and three Federation Cups. The team scored an impressive 277 goals while conceding just 80.

In Maldives, Bruzon had a successful stint with New Radiant SC guiding them to titles in the Dhivehi Premier League, Maldives FA Cup, President's Cup, and Maldivian FA Charity Shield during his first tenure.

In AFC Cup, Bruzon managed New Radiant FC and Bashundhara Kings achieving 11 wins in 19 matches. As a player, Bruzon played as a winger and central midfielder for teams including Gran Pea, Celta B, Universidad LP, and Pontevedra CF.