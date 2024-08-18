‘Law & Order Completely Collapsed’: AIFF Chief Kalyan Chaubey On Cancellation of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Clash Amid Protests

Image: X

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey criticised cancellation of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Clash. He also raised question about the failure of law and order in Kolkata while condemning the rape and murder case at RG Kar medical hospital. Chaubey joined the rally of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans who had gathered at Salt Lake Stadium to protest against the horrific rape.

He said, " It is very shameful; law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal. A football match could not happen... and look at police deployment, it looks like a riot is going on. The first derby match of the season between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan was scheduled to be held today and the number of police personnel that has been deployed here to stop this match and to arrest the supporters who had come to watch the match, if even half of them were deployed then this match would have taken place today. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan matches should be held here."

He added, "I believe that football is not involved in any politics, it is above all religion, caste. I am fully confident that if you organize the match here, there will be no ruckus, no unrest in the football ground, I am fully confident that all the people will support their teams peacefully but the match should not be shifted from here...The people of football also want that the culprit should be caught as soon as possible and the culprit should be punished."

Laticharge on East Bengal, Mohun Bagan fans demanding justice for victim

Fans of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan gathered outside Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake stadium despite the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between the clubs. They raised slogans demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered. Several people were detained as the cops lathicharged at the protesters and put them inside police vans.