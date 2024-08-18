'Thousands Will Be Present': Fan Warns Cop After Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Match Cancelled Fearing Protests Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder; Phone Audio Viral

The highly anticipated Durand Cup match between rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal has been abruptly canceled, leaving fans from both sides outraged. The decision comes in the wake of the shocking rape and murder of a local doctor in Kolkata, which has triggered widespread protests across the city and beyond.

Fans from both clubs had planned to join forces in a protest against the West Bengal government, particularly targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in response to the tragic incident.

Reports indicate that supporters were prepared to bring protest signs to the match to voice their demands to the government. Concerned about the potential for large-scale demonstrations, authorities and police decided to call off the game.

Police from the Budhannagar station have been reaching out to protesters individually to inform them about the cancellation and to discourage any disruptive activities at the stadium. However, one determined fan responded by warning that thousands of people would still show up to protest the match’s cancellation and express their frustration with the government and police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup Match Cancelled As Fans Likely To Carry Placards Against CM...

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to gather near the stadium, which has a capacity of 66,000, especially after fan clubs from both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal urged their supporters to unite in protest.

There are also discussions about relocating all Durand Cup matches scheduled in Kolkata to Jamshedpur, though an official announcement is still pending.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protests began after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In response, the Indian Medical Association called for a 24-hour nationwide strike on Saturday to demand justice for their colleague.

Despite the match’s cancellation, fan clubs from Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have pledged to come together and ensure that "their voices are heard."

"If the government stops us from entering the stadium, we’ll block the roads," declared a poster jointly issued by the fan clubs.

Calling this a 'Black Day' for Kolkata Maidan, Prasenjit Sarkar, president of Mariners’ Base Camp—Ultras Mohun Bagan, emphasized that fans from both clubs will unite for "one common cause: justice for the RG Kar victim."