FIFA Bans Mumbai City FC From Signing Players After Solidarity Payment Owed To Brazilian Club

The defending champions of the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC suffered a huge blow after FIFA hit them with a national transfer ban. Following the ban, the club will not be able to bring in new players until the ban is lifted.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released a circular stating, “This circular is to notify all the member associations and stakeholders that a national ban on player registration has been imposed on Mumbai City FC (FIFA ID-142UH1C), a club registered with the Western India Football Association The ban is effective immediately, as communicated by FIFA’s Head of Disciplinary".

According to a report by Khel Now, “The suspension has come due to an issue relating to the solidarity payment owed to a Brazilian club. The problem is expected to be resolved in the next 24-48 hours.”

Mumbai City FC has a history with suspension of players as well. Last season Rostyn Griffiths and Jorge Pereyra Diaz were suspended for five and four matches respectively after a heated semifinal against Odisha FC. While Griffiths left the club in January 2024, Pereyra signed for ISL rivals Bengaluru FC in July.

Prior to that back in 2019, the club’s under-18 side faced a one-year suspension from the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) following a physical altercation with an assistant referee during an Elite Division match.

Mumbai City's 2024/25 ISL campaign

Currently, Mumbai City FC are sitting in 11th spot in the ISL standings with just two points from 3 matches. In their opening match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the defending champions earned a point with a late equaliser. However, they suffered a 2-3 defeat in their second game against Jamshedpur FC. The last match was against Bengaluru FC and once again they had to settle for just one point.