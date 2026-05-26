MCA Signs Nuvama Private As Title Sponsor For T20 Mumbai League 2026 & Inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League | file photo

Mumbai: In a major boost for the T20 Mumbai League, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today announced Nuvama Private as the Title Sponsor for the T20 Mumbai League 2026 and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League, further strengthening the league’s commercial profile ahead of the upcoming season.

The partnership marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of the T20 Mumbai League, which has emerged as a premier platform for identifying and nurturing cricketing talent from Mumbai, widely regarded as one of the strongest talent pipelines in Indian cricket. Since its launch in 2018, the league has featured several players who have progressed to higher levels of the game, including the IPL and international cricket.

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The upcoming season will also witness the launch of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League, marking a landmark step towards strengthening the women’s cricket pathway and expanding opportunities for emerging women cricketers from the region.

The association with Nuvama Private brings together two institutions with a shared commitment towards excellence, ambition, and long-term development.

Nuvama Private, the UHNI (ultra–high–net–worth individuals) business of Nuvama Group, is amongst the leading and fastest growing private wealth practices in India, serving over 4750 of India’s most prosperous families. It offers bespoke solutions across investment advisory, family governance, estate planning, and financing services.

Commenting on the association, Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, said: “We are pleased to welcome Nuvama Private as the Title Sponsor for the T20 Mumbai League 2026 and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League. This partnership reflects the growing stature and credibility of the league ecosystem that MCA has built over the years. Mumbai has always been at the forefront of Indian cricket, and through these leagues, we aim to continue creating strong pathways for emerging talent while delivering a world-class sporting product.”

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman of the T20 Mumbai League Governing Council, added: “We are happy to partner with Nuvama Private at an important phase in the league’s journey. The T20 Mumbai League has evolved into a serious cricketing and commercial property with strong brand equity, deep fan engagement, and a proven talent-development ecosystem. Having a respected institution like Nuvama Private as a partner highlights the increasing appeal of the league among leading brands and institutions.”

The partnership with Nuvama Private reflects the increasing confidence in Mumbai’s cricketing ecosystem and the long-term growth potential of the T20 Mumbai League.

Alok Saigal, Head – Nuvama Private, said: “Over generations, Mumbai has stood for enterprise, ambition, excellence, and legacy. Cricket is deeply woven into the city’s identity, bringing communities together and inspiring future talent. We are pleased to partner with the Mumbai Cricket Association as the T20 Mumbai League enters a defining new chapter, marked by the introduction of the women’s competition alongside the men’s tournament. At Nuvama Private, we believe in supporting platforms that create enduring value, and through this association, we look forward to contributing to Mumbai’s evolving cricketing legacy.”

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League are set to feature several leading international and domestic stars alongside the next generation of emerging talent, further reinforcing the league’s role in the continued growth and development of cricket in the city.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be held simultaneously at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from June 1 to June 13.

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