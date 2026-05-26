IPL 2026: Fan Spots Mohammed Siraj & Prasidh Krishna Taking Dip In A River At Dharamshala Ahead Of RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Match | Video

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Ahead of the high-voltage IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, Gujarat Titans pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were spotted enjoying a refreshing break away from the cricket field.

In a video shared by a fan on social media, the two GT fast bowlers were seen taking a dip in a river near Dharamshala as the team prepared for the crucial playoff encounter. The clip quickly went viral among IPL fans, with many praising the duo for embracing the scenic beauty and calm atmosphere of Himachal Pradesh before one of the biggest matches of the season.

The viral sighting came shortly after Gujarat Titans arrived in Dharamshala for the playoffs. With the mountain city known for its breathtaking landscapes and cool weather, several IPL players have been spending time exploring the region during breaks from training sessions.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build for the blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Gujarat Titans can continue their dominant run or if RCB can take one step closer to lifting their 2nd IPL trophy.