'They Are Lowest Form Of...': Aakash Chopra Bashes Online Abuse Targeting Players' Families After Kohli-Head IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy

Aakash Chopra/X

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has strongly condemned the rise of online abuse directed at families of players, following the heated fallout from the Virat Kohli–Travis Head handshake controversy during IPL 2026.

Chopra took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger at abusive fan behavior, writing: “People abusing wives… kids… are the lowest form of scumbags. Some might be found under this comment too. Same lowlifes won’t handle an iota of criticism about themselves or their idols. Hypocrites.”

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His post came amid growing outrage over toxic fan reactions online, where some individuals reportedly targeted Travis Head’s wife following the on-field incident involving Kohli. The controversy has since spiraled beyond cricket, raising serious concerns about player safety, privacy, and the rising culture of social media harassment.

The original flashpoint was a tense moment between Kohli and Head during an IPL match, which included an emotional exchange and a handshake snub that quickly went viral. While the incident was expected to remain a sporting talking point, it instead escalated into online hostility, with sections of fans directing anger beyond the players themselves.

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According to reports, abusive messages began circulating on social media, with some users dragging family members into the dispute. This prompted backlash from both fans and former players, with Chopra’s remarks standing out as one of the strongest public condemnations of the behavior.

As the IPL 2026 season continues, the episode serves as another reminder that while passion for the game runs high, respect and boundaries must remain non-negotiable.