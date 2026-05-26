Travis Scott Dragged Into Virat Kohli-Travis Head IPL 2026 Controversy Due To Name Confusion; Fans Flood Comment Section Of Star American Rapper

Travis Scott

The ongoing IPL 2026 controversy involving Virat Kohli and Travis Head has taken an unexpected and bizarre turn, with American rapper Travis Scott becoming an unlikely victim of online confusion and misinformation.

The incident stems from the heated on-field clash between Kohli and Head during a recent IPL match, which also included a tense exchange and a post-match handshake snub that went viral across social media. The altercation quickly sparked strong reactions from fans of both players, intensifying discussions online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, in a strange twist, some social media users mistakenly directed their anger toward rapper Travis Scott, confusing him with Australian cricketer Travis Head due to the shared first name. As a result, Scott’s social media accounts were reportedly flooded with irrelevant comments and backlash not meant for him.

The confusion highlights how quickly misinformation can spread during high-profile sporting controversies, especially when fan emotions run high. What began as an on-field cricketing flashpoint has now spilled over into global pop culture, unintentionally pulling a music star into the chaos.

As the IPL 2026 season progresses, the episode stands as another reminder of how fast sporting moments can spiral into unexpected internet storms.